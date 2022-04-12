Inflation hits new historic high, painting a bleak economic picture

Judy Woodruff:

We have two major stories tonight.

The Russians are concentrating more of their forces in the south and the east in Ukraine. We will have more on that in a moment.

But, first, here at home, inflation numbers released today by the U.S. Labor Department show prices up in nearly every consumer category, but especially energy costs. President Biden traveled to the Midwest to explain how his administration is going to try to help ease the pain at the pump for Americans.

Soaring inflation fueled by record high gas prices brought President Biden to the heartland today. Speaking in Menlo, Iowa he told Americans he gets the economic pain they're feeling.