WATCH LIVE: President Biden speaks on infrastructure in Los Angeles amid racism controversy

President Joe Biden is expected to speak on infrastructure in Los Angeles as recordings of racist remarks by Los Angeles city council members has sparked protests.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Biden arrived in Los Angeles area Wednesday, where he planned a pair of appearances and a fundraiser over approximately two days.

In California, his party hopes a West Coast swing with next month’s midterms looming can boost Democrats facing tough congressional races around the state and in the other solidly blue territory he’ll be visiting, neighboring Oregon.

As unlikely as it seems, some of Republicans’ best chances to retake control of the House lie with winning in California, the country’s largest Democratic state, and prevailing in an Oregon seat the GOP has won only once since 1994.

The president will attempt to energize the Democratic base. But his low approval ratings, especially amid high inflation and rising crime rates, make questionable his impact on some close congressional races in both places.

READ MORE: California attorney general to investigate LA redistricting after councilmembers’ racist remarks

Meanwhile, the explosive recording of Los Angeles City Council members making racist and disparaging remarks have deeply hurt the city’s Indigenous immigrants from Mexico.

But they have not surprised many who say they grew up hearing such derisive comments in their homeland and again when they came to the U.S. — not only from non-Latinos but from lighter skinned Mexican immigrants and their descendants.

Restauranteur Bricia Lopez says she feels a sense of betrayal from elected officials her family has hosted at their Oaxacan restaurant in Los Angeles. She says she doesn’t want young Indigenous immigrants to grow up hearing hurtful messages like she did.