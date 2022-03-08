WATCH LIVE: President Biden to announce a ban on Russian oil for the country’s attack on Ukraine

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil in response to that country’s continued attack on Ukraine.

The issue of oil sanctions has created a conflict for Biden between political interests at home and efforts to impose costs on Russia. Though Russian oil makes up only a small part of U.S. imports, Biden has said he was reluctant to ban it, cutting into supplies here and pushing gasoline prices higher.

Inflation is at a 40-year peak, fueled in large part by gas prices, and that could hurt Biden heading into the November midterm elections. He said two weeks ago that he wanted “to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”

Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.