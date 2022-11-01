WATCH LIVE: Rep. Liz Cheney speaks with Judy Woodruff about Trump, Jan. 6 and the future of the GOP

Wyoming’s Rep. Liz Cheney has openly criticized her own party as the GOP increasingly embraces false claims about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Along with a handful of other Republicans, Cheney has been vocal about the threat former President Donald Trump represents for her party, and she has now vowed to give up her status as a Republican if Trump is selected as the 2024 nominee for the White House. Cheney lost her reelection bid in the Republican primary in Wyoming earlier this year, and she is now traveling the country, continuing to speak out against Trump and his efforts to question the election.

Cheney will sit down with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff for a special conversation in Cleveland, Ohio about her thoughts on the future of the GOP. The event is hosted by Ideastream as part of their City Club series. Watch live beginning at 12 p.m. ET.