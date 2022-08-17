What Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss says about Trump’s influence on the Republican Party

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wyoming's Rep. Liz Cheney lost the GOP primary Tuesday in a landslide to Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Trump. The results were expected for Cheney, who has become one of Trump's loudest critics. Sarah Longwell, founder of The Republican Accountability Project, and Tim Stubson, a Cheney supporter and former Wyoming representative, join Judy Woodruff to discuss.
