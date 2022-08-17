What Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss says about Trump’s influence on the Republican Party

Audio

Wyoming's Rep. Liz Cheney lost the GOP primary Tuesday in a landslide to Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Trump. The results were expected for Cheney, who has become one of Trump's loudest critics. Sarah Longwell, founder of The Republican Accountability Project, and Tim Stubson, a Cheney supporter and former Wyoming representative, join Judy Woodruff to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: