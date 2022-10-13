Analyzing the latest Jan. 6 Committee hearing and what happens next

Mary McCord:

Well, I think what you just played at the top of the hour with Liz Cheney talking about our institutions held because of the good men and women of good faith who made them hold.

And what we know now is that, throughout 2020, 2021, even before the elections, we had lies, falsehoods, disinformation about a stolen election, even before the election, and we learned that today, and we knew that before, but we were — had that confirmed today.

That's what was driving then the violence. And we know, from things like what Roger Stone said even before Election Day, "F the vote, we — let's get right to the violence," right, violence was always a possibility.

That has continued. And our institutions held because, as Liz Cheney said, the men and women in places like local election officials, state election officials, governors, secretaries of states, right, they refused to capitulate to the president's wishes.

But, right now, we have a continuance of the disinformation. We have Donald Trump continuing, doubling down, tripling down on the stolen election from almost two years ago, again fueling violence.

And I will just give you an example. The strategy which has been spread across extremist social media is county over country. Take your county. Take a few. Capture your state. We need a decentralized, Christian nationalist political movement.

And that's what we're seeing. We see at the local level threats to election officials, threats to county board members, public health officials, teachers. They're leaving the office. They're being replaced by election deniers. We have election deniers who are running for office, including in positions who will have responsibility over the next election.

And that is — that's the kind of threat that I think Liz Cheney was foreshadowing.