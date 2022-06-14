WATCH LIVE: Senate considers legislation on health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances

The Senate will consider legislation Tuesday on health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

The Senate is expected to consider the legislation at 11 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

WATCH: President Joe Biden signs 9 bipartisan bills into law to benefit veterans

Last week, President Joe Biden signed into law nine bipartisan bills that he said would honor and improve care for America’s veterans.

“Our nation has many obligations. It only has one truly sacred obligation,” said Biden.

“I’ve been saying this for over 35 years, sacred obligation. That’s prepare and equip those we send them into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they come home. It’s a sacred obligation because veterans are the backbone, the spine of who we are as a country.”

Biden also spoke about his son Beau before the signing, who got sick after he served the country.

“We need to talk about burn pits that incinerate wastes of war tires, poisonous chemicals, jet fuels, and so much more, I won’t even mention,” said Biden.

“Toxic smoke with the poison spreading through our bases and into the lungs of our troops. And when they came home, many of the fittest and best trained warriors we’ve ever had were not the same. Headaches, numbness, dizziness. Cancer. My son Beau was one of them,” Biden said.