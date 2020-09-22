WATCH LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memorial service at the Supreme Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose Sept. 23 at the Supreme Court, kicking off a series of memorial events this week to honor the late justice.

Ginsburg will be honored at a ceremony before lying in repose at the court on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, she will lie in state at the United States Capitol, become the first woman to do so.

People continue to pay their respects outside the U.S. Supreme Court as they reflect on Ginsburg’s legacy and come to terms with the approaching power struggle to fill her vacant seat.

Scores of flowers, pictures, candles, and small American flags were left near the Washington DC courthouse, along with and handwritten condolence messages and quotes from Ginsburg, who died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87 after 27 years on the court.

“When we first heard the news Friday night, we felt as if we had lost a family member,” said Jason Egnal, who is visiting with his family from Menlo Park, California.

“Just the connection we felt to her through all the years of reading and learning about her,” Egnal said, “It was a very deeply emotional weekend for us. And so it was important for us to come down and have our children see what an impact that she has made.”

Egnal’s daughter, Lanie, described Ginsburg as an inspiration, and many shared the same sentiment.

President Donald Trump has said he expects to announce his pick to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court by Saturday.

Democrats, led by presidential nominee Joe Biden, are protesting the Republicans’ rush to replace her, saying voters should speak first, on Election Day, November 3, and the winner of the White House should fill the vacancy.

Ginsburg is to be buried next week in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.

