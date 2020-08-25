What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 2 Replay

Featured speaker: Melania Trump

In Portland, protests and violence continue — 3 months after they began

Audio

In Oregon, the city of Portland continues to endure upheaval and violence, three months after the killing of George Floyd sparked unrest. Now, the Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, has further ignited public outrage over police use of force and racial injustice. John Yang talks to Oregon Public Broadcasting's Jonathan Levinson about the ongoing dynamics and chance for a solution.

More Ways to Watch

