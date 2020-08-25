In Portland, protests and violence continue — 3 months after they began

In Oregon, the city of Portland continues to endure upheaval and violence, three months after the killing of George Floyd sparked unrest. Now, the Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, has further ignited public outrage over police use of force and racial injustice. John Yang talks to Oregon Public Broadcasting's Jonathan Levinson about the ongoing dynamics and chance for a solution.
