WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing

Last week, State Department officials expressed concerns over raids Israel has made on the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organizations.

Israeli troops sealed entrances and left notices Thursday declaring them closed.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington last Thursday that the U.S. was “concerned” about the raids and closures, adding that civil society is an “integral element to thriving democracies.”

He said Israeli officials have pledged to provide further information, without detailing what has been received so far or what conclusions U.S. officials have drawn from it.

Western diplomats visited one of the offices hours later in a show of support for the outlawed groups.

The U.S. State Department said it was seeking more information from senior Israeli officials.

The raids marked a major escalation against the civil society organizations, which Israel has outlawed over claims that they have ties to a militant group, a charge they deny.

Israel has provided little evidence to back up its accusations.

Nine European countries have rejected Israel’s charges against the groups, citing a lack of evidence.

Israel claims the groups are linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a secular, left-wing movement with a political party as well as an armed wing that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis. Israel outlawed the groups last year.

The Israeli military said it closed seven institutions and seized their property in Thursday’s raids.

The military did not immediately explain the discrepancy in the numbers, between groups designated and groups raided.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office reiterated its claim that the groups “operate under the guise of performing humanitarian activities to further the goals of the PFLP terrorist organization, to strengthen the organization and to recruit operatives.”

Most of the targeted organizations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.

The groups reportedly raided include al-Haq, a veteran, internationally respected Palestinian rights group; Addameer, which advocates for Palestinian prisoners; Defense for Children International-Palestine; the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees; the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, and the Bisan Center for Research and Development.

Israel and Western countries consider the PFLP a terrorist organization.

Israel has long accused human rights groups and international bodies of being biased against it and of singling it out while ignoring graver violations by other countries.

In other matters, Price addressed safety measures at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms Russia’s reckless disregard for nuclear safety and security, Price said.

“We continue to support the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to fulfill its safeguards mandate and to assist Ukraine with nuclear safety and security measures across its nuclear facilities.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general says the level of safety at the Zaporizhzhia plant is like a “red light blinking” as his organization tries in vain to get access for work including repairs.

The IAEA says it needs access to the ZNPP plant in southern Ukraine so its inspectors can, among other things, reestablish connections with the Vienna-based headquarters of the U.N. agency.

Also, in Thursday’s briefing Price responded to the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo not reaching an agreement on longstanding border and mutual recognition issues that have spiked tensions in the Balkans and added to Europe’s instability during the war in Ukraine.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti held talks in Brussels on Thursday.

He says the two leaders did consent to more discussions on a regular basis to hasten the process of normalizing ties between their countries.

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia, which has refused to recognize the country’s 2008 declaration of independence.