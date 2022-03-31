WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing Thursday amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The Kremlin expressed “regret” and “concern” over U.S. officials’ reports that the Russian president is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s performance in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that it means “neither the State Department, nor the Pentagon possess the real information about what is happening in the Kremlin.”

Peskov accused U.S. officials of not understanding what was going on in the Kremlin or how decision-making works in Moscow.

“It is not just regrettable, it elicits concern, because this complete lack of understanding leads to erroneous decisions, reckless decisions that could have very bad consequences,” Peskov said.

