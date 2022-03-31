WATCH LIVE: White House communications director Kate Bedingfield holds a news briefing

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

President Joe Biden commemorated Transgender Day of Visibility by celebrating prominent transgender Americans and advocating against what his administration terms “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” in statehouses across the country.

Biden’s actions come as Republican leaders have advanced measures targeting transgender people as part of a broader push to stoke culture wars heading into a critical election season. The Democratic president has said such legislation is “wrong.”

The administration announced new measures Thursday aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people, including through the use of a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications, beginning on April 11, and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.

It is working to expand the availability of the “X” gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs and will make it easier for transgender people to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.