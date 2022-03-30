Civilians endure intense suffering as Russian shelling reduces Kharkiv to ‘a smoking ruin’

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the city of Kharkiv near the Russian border in Northeastern Ukraine. It is majority ethnic Russian, and is Ukraine's second-largest city, or at least it was. Now many of its people have fled thunderous Russian airstrikes and artillery that have reduced this Ukrainian center of culture, learning, and industry to a shell of its former self.

Special correspondent Jack Hewson and filmmaker Ed Ram have been in Kharkiv for more than a week, and they sent us this report.