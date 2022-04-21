WATCH LIVE: Treasury Secretary Yellen holds news conference at IMF and World Bank joint meeting

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a news conference at following a joint meeting of the IMF and World Bank.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Yellen’s news conference comes a day after she and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko walked out of a Group of 20 meeting Wednesday as Russia’s representative started talking.

Several finance ministers and central bank governors also left the room, according an official familiar with the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was not public. Some ministers and central bank governors who attended the meeting virtually turned their cameras off when Russian President Vladimir Putin’s representative spoke, the person said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said of Yellen’s walkout, “Certainly we support her steps and it’s an indication of the fact that President Putin and Russia has become a pariah on the global stage.”