Western nations impose new sanctions on Russia in response to atrocities in Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

Well, one of the main things that they will be talking about is the presence of Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine.

He's expected to be here early tomorrow, will receive a warm welcome from Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, will have many meetings with his foreign minister counterparts who are here in Brussels. He will also hold a press conference.

And that is a rare thing, for NATO to be willing to give the mic over to a nonmember. And he's expected to call for more, call for an E.U. ban on Russian ships accessing European ports, also ban on Russian trucks, and, of course, a gas and oil embargo, a demand that President Zelenskyy in Kyiv just a few minutes ago repeated.

He will also attend an interesting meeting, Judy. He will address not only NATO's 30 members, but other non-NATO members, including four Asian allies and Finland and Sweden. Those are two Northern European countries that are not in NATO, but are currently having historic conversations about whether they will join NATO in the coming months.

Finally, the foreign ministers will also talk about how to deter Russia in the short term, and that means really new battle groups, new soldiers, more forces sent to Southeastern Europe. This is a place, Judy, around the Black Sea along Ukraine's borders that NATO hasn't really been focusing on. At least, it wasn't before the Russian invasion.