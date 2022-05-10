By —

WATCH LIVE: Treasury Secretary Yellen testifies on financial stability in Senate Banking hearing

Politics

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies on the Financial Stability Oversight Council annual report on Tuesday before the Senate Banking committee hearing.

This event is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

