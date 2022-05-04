Anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates reckon with a potential Roe v. Wade reversal

Geoff Bennett:

If Roe v. Wade is struck down, as a leaked draft memo from the U.S. Supreme Court suggests it could be, it'll have a major impact in states across the country that have already signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion.

Younger women, those who are low-income and women of color will be the most affected.

Now, as you can imagine, anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates see the outcomes of doing away with Roe very differently.

And joining us to share their views tonight are Samuel Rodriguez. He's an evangelical pastor who is also the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference. And Michele Goodwin, law professor at the University of California, Irvine, and the author of "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood."

Welcome to the both of you.

And, Michele, we will start with you.

In the conservative states that have already limited access to abortion, surveys and studies have shown it's Black and Latina women and low-income women, who already face limited access to health care, who will bear the brunt of it.

So, given that, what is your assessment of Alito's draft opinion?

Michele Goodwin, Author, "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood": You are absolutely right.

It is Black and brown women and people who are economically vulnerable who will suffer the grave consequences of what potentially could come from the Supreme Court. But it's also people who experienced rape and also incest, that type of sexual violence, who will also suffer, because bans such as S.B.8 in Texas and also the band that is at issue in this case provides no exception for girls who've been raped by uncles, fathers brothers, and none by women who've been raped by strangers or people that they know.

And it is a really glaring omission that we see coming from this particular draft, given that it is a new articulation that we're seeing in abortion bans.