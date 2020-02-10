What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds New Hampshire rally on primary eve

Politics

Thousands are lining up in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s rally in Manchester on Monday, many of them lining up as early as Sunday amid freezing, wet weather.

The Trump rally is expected to begin at 7p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

Trump is eager to cast a shadow over the entire Democratic field as he continues his campaign tour following Senate votes last Wednesday that acquitted him on two impeachment charges.

Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 by fewer than 3,000 votes out of more than 743,000 cast, and the state is among several his reelection campaign believes it can flip in November.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 10 Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

  2. Read Feb 10 West Virginia Senate passes ‘born alive’ abortion bill

  3. Read Feb 07 Is novel coronavirus or flu a bigger threat? Experts answer your questions

  4. Read Feb 09 ‘QAnon’ conspiracy theory creeps into mainstream politics

  5. Watch Feb 07 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s acquittal, Iowa caucus chaos

The Latest