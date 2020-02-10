WATCH LIVE: Trump holds New Hampshire rally on primary eve

Thousands are lining up in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s rally in Manchester on Monday, many of them lining up as early as Sunday amid freezing, wet weather.

The Trump rally is expected to begin at 7p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

Trump is eager to cast a shadow over the entire Democratic field as he continues his campaign tour following Senate votes last Wednesday that acquitted him on two impeachment charges.

Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 by fewer than 3,000 votes out of more than 743,000 cast, and the state is among several his reelection campaign believes it can flip in November.