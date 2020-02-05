Trump ‘acquitted forever,’ says Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway:

I was just with the president, Judy. He sends his regards.

The president is acquitted forever. It wasn't even close. The Senate, of course, under the Constitution, needs 67 votes to convict and remove a president from office. It wasn't close. He has not been removed. He will be reelected.

And I think it's time for this Congress, this city and this country to come together, the way the president was making that call to action to so many Americans yesterday.

The guests in the first lady's box, the words in that State of the Union were meant to paint a picture of an American comeback that is optimistic, an economic buoyancy, a growth, a job rate and a blue-collar wage boom, but also really celebrating people, figures in history who are still with us, thank God, the Tuskegee Airman, his great grandson, showing the arc of history between those two men.

You had the little girl Ellie from Ohio — from Missouri who was born at 21 weeks six days. You have a military family being united. You have the president calling on Congress to celebrate Soleimani and al-Baghdadi's extermination from this country.

So, so much for us to be happy about. And I think one thing we are pleased with tonight at the White House is that the president has been acquitted.