What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Trial

January 27, 2020

Watch

Follow our journalists

@judywoodruff

@yamiche

@lisadnews

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 28

Politics

President Donald Trump’s legal team is expected to conclude their arguments Tuesday in the Senate impeachment trial.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 1 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

During the trial, Senators will determine whether to convict or acquit Trump of two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — that the House of Representatives approved in December.

The attorneys representing Trump have argued over the past two days that the president did “absolutely nothing wrong” and that Democrats have omitted key evidence that favors Trump.

The defense and House managers, seven Democrats chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue for Trump’s removal, were given 24 hours over three days to make their cases. The Trump team has opted not to use all of that time, hoping concise arguments will be more favorable to their case.

When the defense concludes, senators will be given 16 hours over two days to question both the House managers and Trump’s attorneys. Senators will then debate and vote on whether to call witnesses.

Some moderate Republican senators, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have become more convinced that witnesses are necessary after The New York Times reported that John Bolton’s forthcoming book indicates Trump told him that he wanted U.S. aid to Ukraine to be withheld until Ukraine announced it would investigate the Bidens.

Trump on Monday dismissed Bolton’s account as “false.”

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  2. Read Jan 27 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 27

  3. Watch Jan 27 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on impeachment trial witnesses, Iowa polls

  4. Read Jan 27 Supreme Court order allows Trump’s new green card rule to take effect

  5. Read Jan 27 AP fact check: Trump misstates Bolton record

The Latest