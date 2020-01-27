WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — Jan. 28

President Donald Trump’s legal team is expected to conclude their arguments Tuesday in the Senate impeachment trial.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 1 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

During the trial, Senators will determine whether to convict or acquit Trump of two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — that the House of Representatives approved in December.

The attorneys representing Trump have argued over the past two days that the president did “absolutely nothing wrong” and that Democrats have omitted key evidence that favors Trump.

The defense and House managers, seven Democrats chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue for Trump’s removal, were given 24 hours over three days to make their cases. The Trump team has opted not to use all of that time, hoping concise arguments will be more favorable to their case.

When the defense concludes, senators will be given 16 hours over two days to question both the House managers and Trump’s attorneys. Senators will then debate and vote on whether to call witnesses.

Some moderate Republican senators, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have become more convinced that witnesses are necessary after The New York Times reported that John Bolton’s forthcoming book indicates Trump told him that he wanted U.S. aid to Ukraine to be withheld until Ukraine announced it would investigate the Bidens.

Trump on Monday dismissed Bolton’s account as “false.”