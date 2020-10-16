WATCH LIVE: Trump to discuss need to protect U.S. seniors in Fort Myers, Florida

With less than a month to go before Election Day, President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Fort Myers, Florida, Friday to talk about the need to protect older Americans.

Watch Trump’s remarks stream live in the video player above starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The appearance comes the day after Trump showed up to a televised town hall produced after he pulled out of the second presidential debate, originally scheduled for Oct. 15. Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared in a separate town hall that aired at the same time.

Roughly 17 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought on an economic recession. That amounts to 12 percent of the overall vote count in 2016 election, according to the Associated Press.