WATCH LIVE: Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska addresses Congress on continuing Russian invasion

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska will address Congress Wednesday amid the country’s ongoing defense against Russia’s invasion.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. Watch the address in the player above.

Zelenska arrived at the White House on Tuesday, met by both President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Biden presented Zelenska with a bouquet of flowers upon her arrival.

Jill Biden, in remarks to an expanded bilateral meeting, reflected on her Mothers’ Day visit to Ukraine, saying “you cannot go into a war zone and come back and not feel the sorrow and the pain of the people.”

Since the visit, Jill Biden worked with an executive branch team to help address the mental challenges faced by Ukraine’s mothers and children during the Russian invasion.

Included in that expanded meeting were second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Isobel Coleman, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland, and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

The U.S. first lady’s office said the two first ladies will also hold a private bilateral talks about U.S. support for the government of Ukraine and its people.

Before the White House meeting, Zelenska accepted a human rights award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in recognition of their fight against Russia’s invasion of their country.

“It is an honor to be here and accept this award in the name of every Ukrainian man and woman fighting Russian aggression today,” she said, speaking through a translator.

Her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has won admiration from Ukrainians and Ukraine’s supporters abroad by staying put in the capital, Kyiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine in late February.

Zelenska largely disappeared with the couple’s two children during the first months after the invasion but emerged from seclusion May 8 to greet U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who had been traveling in eastern Europe and made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine to meet her counterpart.