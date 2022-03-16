Zelensky implores Congress to increase aid as ‘scenes of horror’ continue across Ukraine

Jane Ferguson:

The reality is, Judy, despite the incredibly strong words, his remarkable words today, when he gave that televised speech, his options are dwindling.

Now, we know that there has been a little bit of movement in those peace talks. Officials here in Kyiv have told us at the "NewsHour" that the tone from the Russians has markedly changed. And now we know also that, of course, Zelenskyy today in an impassioned speech called for that no-fly zone.

In reality, it's very unlikely that he's going to get that. The no-fly zone is effectively NATO or the United States potentially in a hot war with Russia. However, the other weaponry that is being sent in, the defense systems, those are working incredibly well.

The handheld missiles that the Ukrainian forces are using to take out tanks and aircraft like helicopters are working. That massively reduces Putin's options. We also know from senior officials at the Department of Defense that the Russians need to resupply. They did not plan to be moving so slowly in this country. They didn't plan to be stuck, to be bogged down, to be using artillery fire to try to get inside these cities.

And yet the Department of Defense officials have also been saying that they haven't seen any movement to resupply. So, it's not clear if Putin is really going to try to push forward and is really going to try to take these cities with plan B, effectively, to pummel them with artillery before coming in, in which case, does he — would he even have enough troops to occupy these cities, never mind take them?

And so what we know is that, here in Kyiv, just a couple of miles from where we are standing, the Russian troops are still there, waiting and trying to push forward and enter the city, which is why the capital's volunteers continue to pour into the war effort.

They look like trained killers, but, three weeks ago, they were living regular lives, one a barista, another an I.T. manager, all in their 20s, all holding a gun for the first time.

In this crumbling industrial site in Kyiv, they train to catch sleeper cells of Russians in the city, how to repel an attack on a vehicle, how to protect government officials, and how to face an enemy without hesitation. The Russian invasion sparked calls for Ukrainian civilians to join the fight to defend the country. Over 100,000 responded to that call.

Three weeks ago, what were you doing?