WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris delivers remarks on plan to upgrade public school facilities

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks Monday on a White House plan to upgrade public school facilities to make them more energy efficient.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

