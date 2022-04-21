WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris delivers remarks on efforts to improve Black maternal health

News Desk
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to deliver remarks Thursday on efforts to improve Black maternal health.
The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Watch Harris’ remarks in the player above.
Last December, Harris convened the first federal Maternal Health Day of Action where she pushed for the improvement of health outcomes for both parents and infants in the U.S.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
