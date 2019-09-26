WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing amid Maguire hearing about whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON — While the nation’s top intelligence official is testifying in Washington, President Donald Trump is attending a closed fundraising breakfast in New York.

The White House is holding the briefing at 11 a.m. EST today. Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Matthew Albence will join. Watch officials’ remarks in the player above.

The fundraiser is at a Manhattan restaurant and is expected to raise about $3 million for Trump and other Republican campaigns.

A woman on Thursday held a sign through the window of a nearby sandwich shop that said, “Whistleblowers set us free.” Next door, a pizza place posted a homemade sign written on a pizza box that said “We love Mr Trump.”

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified the whistleblower “did the right thing” by coming forward to report concerns over the White House’s handling of a call between Trump and Ukraine’s leader.

Trump began his day with tweets denouncing House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and urging Republicans to “fight hard,” saying “our country is at stake.”

THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO DESTROY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND ALL THAT IT STANDS FOR. STICK TOGETHER, PLAY THEIR GAME, AND FIGHT HARD REPUBLICANS. OUR COUNTRY IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Read more

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.