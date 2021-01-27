WATCH LIVE: White House holds briefing on COVID-19 pandemic

The White House is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday as President Joe Biden’s administration launches a national strategy to combat the pandemic.

The COVID-19 briefing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. EST.

Biden announced Tuesday that his administration is boosting purchases of vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

Biden announced a surge in deliveries to states, along with the news that the federal government is purchasing an additional 100 million doses each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. With existing purchases, the White House expects to be able to deliver enough of the two-dose regimens to states to vaccinate 300 million people.

“We now have a national strategy to beat COVID-19,” Biden told reporters. “It’s comprehensive. It’s based on science, not politics.”

He also called on Congress to pass his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan.

Biden’s announcement came a day after he grew more bullish about exceeding his vaccine pledge to deliver 100 million injections in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that a rate of 1.5 million doses per day could soon be achieved.

“But the brutal truth is it’s going to take months before we get the majority of Americans vaccinated,” Biden said, imploring Americans to wear face masks as “the best defense against COVID-19.”