WATCH LIVE: White House holds daily briefing amid Israel unrest

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing on Monday amid news that the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may delay its plans to alter the nation’s judiciary.

Earlier in March, President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu by phone and urged “compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with” core values like democracy and checks and balances, according to the White House. The Biden administration also expressed its concern after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The briefing is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST. Watch live in our player above.

Jean-Pierre may also address the deadly tornado disaster in Mississippi, which Biden declared an emergency on Sunday.

This story is developing and will be updated.