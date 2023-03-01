WATCH LIVE: White House holds news briefing as Biden nominates Julie Su as labor secretary

Editor’s note: Labor secretary nominee Julie Su’s name was misspelled in a previous headline. We regret the error.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his labor secretary nominee Julie Su is a “real leader” who has supported unions, enforced worker safety and protected the victims of human trafficking.

“Julie is the American dream,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “She’s committed to making sure that dream is in reach for every American.”

Su, the current deputy labor secretary, would replace the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.