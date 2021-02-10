WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing on Wednesday, as congressional Democrats move to push through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The press briefing is expected to begin at 11:50 a.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

House Democrats muscled past Republicans on major portions of Biden’s pandemic plan, including a proposed $130 billion in school relief and a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Democrats on the Education and Labor Committee say schools won’t be able to reopen safely until they get an infusion of funding to repair ventilation systems, buy protective equipment and take other steps recommended by health officials.

The panel met Tuesday to craft its portion of the COVID-19 relief package that tracks with Biden’s reopening plan. Republicans say they oppose the legislation.