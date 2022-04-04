WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

The U.S. government has seized a 254-foot yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s a first by the Biden administration under sanctions imposed after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and targeting pricey assets of Russian elites.

Law enforcement officers descended on the Tango on Monday morning at the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca. Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police going in and out of the boat.

According to Treasury Department documents, the yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close Putin ally who heads a conglomerate encompassing metals, mining, tech and other assets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.