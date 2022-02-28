By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

Politics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing on Monday amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: