Fighting continues in Ukraine as hundreds of thousands flee

Yaroslav Trofimov:

Well, it's mostly what we've been hearing. We've been hearing a lot of airstrikes and the thud of artillery on the horizon and really seeing empty streets because Kiev has been under a curfew all day since Saturday night and until Monday morning and the curfew is necessary, the authorities here say because of Russian infiltrators. There have been Russian sleeper cells and Russian agents and saboteurs, as the government puts it. They've been trying to take over buildings in the Ukrainian capital, have been engaging in firefights. And so the government says they need this time to hunt them down. And so through the night, we've heard for two nights in a row shooting in the streets of Kyiv , exchanges of gunfire. During the day it's been quiet, and tonight it's also been quiet. So it looks like the Ukrainians are finally getting control of every corner of the city, while at the same time battles are raging on the outskirts of the city and they are real, real battles using artillery, aviation, the drones that Turkey had supplied to Ukraine. And we've seen evidence of Ukraine stopping this offensive of destroying several Russian columns of armor and pushing back the Russian forces from the immediate vicinity of Kiev.