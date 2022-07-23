The economic impacts of unchecked climate change

Around the world, the ravages of climate change are evident in record-high temperatures, floods, fires and other natural disasters. In the U.S., President Biden is taking executive action to address the climate crisis, citing climate change as both a national security and economic risk. Mary Anne Hitt of Climate Imperative, and Boston Globe reporter Dharna Noor, join Ali Rogin to discuss.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

