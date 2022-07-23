The economic impacts of unchecked climate change

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Leave your feedback
Around the world, the ravages of climate change are evident in record-high temperatures, floods, fires and other natural disasters. In the U.S., President Biden is taking executive action to address the climate crisis, citing climate change as both a national security and economic risk. Mary Anne Hitt of Climate Imperative, and Boston Globe reporter Dharna Noor, join Ali Rogin to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: