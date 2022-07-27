Hundreds rescued from devastating flooding in St. Louis area

Gabrielle Hays:

We really don't know yet.

Today, the mayor was able to go out with other officials to start assessing that damage. Yesterday, after that water started to recede, I was able to go to one of the harder-hit areas, one of the streets, and was able to see what that water did.

I mean, we were walking around homes where you could see the watermark on the side of homes about — showing how high the water went. One man told me, he woke up in the middle of the night, flung his arm over, and his hand landed in water next to his bed. And that's how he knew that his house was flooding.

So it's going to be an ongoing thing. As I said, we're talking not just St. Louis City, but St. Louis County as well. So that's going to take people from different departments across our region to be able to take a look to see how far the damage goes. But that assessment has started. And they are doing that now. And they probably will be doing that in the coming days.