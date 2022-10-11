WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to hold a news briefing on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.

One day after President Joe Biden declared the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the White House sought to clarify the remarks, underscoring there are no indications “that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons.”

Jean-Pierre told reporters last Friday the U.S. has seen no reason to adjust its own strategic nuclear posture and that Biden was just showing “how seriously” he is taking Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric.

Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser Thursday night, Biden said the Russian leader is “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.” He suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is – you might say – significantly underperforming.”

U.S. officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced strategic setbacks on the battlefield, though Biden’s remarks marked the starkest warnings yet by the U.S. government about the nuclear stakes.

Still, Jean-Pierre underscored that nothing has changed in U.S. intelligence assessments that in recent weeks have shown no evidence that Putin has imminent plans to deploy nuclear weapons.