WATCH: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a news briefing on July 8, 2020.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

The briefing was held on the same day President Donald Trump is hosting Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Washington D.C.

Lopez Obrador began his first foreign trip as president with stops at the Lincoln Memorial and a statue of Benito Juarez, a former Mexican president and national hero. Substantive talks began in the afternoon at the White House.

The leaders planned to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal, which took effect July 1. It replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was blamed for prompting U.S. companies to shift manufacturing to Mexico.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.