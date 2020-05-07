#GivingTuesday

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
Courtney Vinopal
WATCH: McCarthy names GOP lawmakers to coronavirus response committee

Politics

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named Republican lawmakers to a select subcommittee that will oversee the coronavirus response during a weekly news conference on May 7. The subcommittee includes Rep. Steve Scalise, the Minority Whip from Louisiana, as well as Reps. Jim Jordan, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jackie Walorski and Mark Green.

Watch McCarthy’s news conference in the player above.

Even as he named Republican members, McCarthy criticized the committee, which was launched by House Democrats, calling it “a political opportunity to restructure an illiberal view” of the American government.

Courtney Vinopal
