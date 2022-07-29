WATCH: McCarthy says he doesn’t recall talking to Cassidy Hutchinson on Jan. 6

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said he does not recall a conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson telling her not to have former President Donald Trump come to Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,as Congress certified the 2020 Electoral College results.

“I don’t recall talking to her that day,” he said in a press conference Friday.

Adding, that he recalled talking to Trump himself along with former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner.

“I recall talking to Dan Scavino. I recall talking to Jared, I recall talking to Trump.”

“If I talked to her, I don’t remember it. If it was coming up here, I don’t think I wanted a lot of people coming up to the Capitol. But I don’t remember the conversation,” McCarthy said.

Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows described under oath in a House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing last month, fielding a desperate phone call as she stood backstage at Trump’s rally that day from House Minority Leader McCarthy, who was upset that Trump had sent the crowd to the Capitol when she had promised they would not go.

Hutchinson said Mccarthy who had just heard the president say he was coming to the Capitol, told her “Don’t come up here,” before hanging up.

McCarthy told reporters he did not remember being specifically concerned about Trump marching to the Capitol.

In Friday’s press conference McCarthy explained that he did not watch Trump’s speech at a rally on the Ellipse.

“This is what is so confusing. I didn’t watch the speech. I was working. So I didn’t see what was said. I didn’t see what went on until after the fact.”

“I had no idea that he was even going to come to the Capitol. That’s news to me,” McCarthy said.

