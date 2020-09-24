WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing on Sept. 24 at the White House.
The briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said at a news conference on Sept. 23, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.” But Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pushed back on those comments today.
The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.