What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

Politics

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing on Sept. 24 at the White House.

The briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said at a news conference on Sept. 23, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.” But Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pushed back on those comments today.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 24 WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

  2. Watch Sep 23 Breonna Taylor case outcome suggests officers are above the law, says legal expert

  3. Read Sep 19 What every Republican senator has said about filling a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year

  4. Read Sep 23 Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

  5. Watch Sep 22 How a focus on cleaning surfaces can distract from actual virus spread

H.R. McMaster on Trump, trust and threats from Russia and China

Nation Sep 23

The Latest