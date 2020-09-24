WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing on Sept. 24 at the White House.

The briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said at a news conference on Sept. 23, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.” But Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pushed back on those comments today.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.