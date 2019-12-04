Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

December 4, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Noah Feldman

Pamela S. Karlan

Who is testifying next?

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Dec 04

Noah Feldman

Dec 04

Pamela S. Karlan

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH: Michael Gerhardt’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Politics

Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor, urged House lawmakers on Dec. 4 to hold President Donald Trump accountable.

Gerhardt spoke during the first day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

“No one, not even the president, is beyond the reach of our Constitution and our laws,” Gerhardt said in opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that is part of the impeachment probe into Trump. He added that if Congress does not impeach Trump, the impeachment process “has lost all meaning.”

The focus of the Judiciary hearing, which came after the House Intelligence Committee held hearings in late November, is to define the grounds for a presidential impeachment.

The impeachment inquiry has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 04 Watch Live: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – House Judiciary Committee – Day 1

  2. Read Dec 04 WATCH: Michael Gerhardt’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  3. Read Dec 04 WATCH: Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  4. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  5. Read Dec 04 Read Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in the Trump impeachment hearing

The Latest