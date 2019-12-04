WATCH: Michael Gerhardt’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor, urged House lawmakers on Dec. 4 to hold President Donald Trump accountable.

Gerhardt spoke during the first day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

“No one, not even the president, is beyond the reach of our Constitution and our laws,” Gerhardt said in opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that is part of the impeachment probe into Trump. He added that if Congress does not impeach Trump, the impeachment process “has lost all meaning.”

The focus of the Judiciary hearing, which came after the House Intelligence Committee held hearings in late November, is to define the grounds for a presidential impeachment.

The impeachment inquiry has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

