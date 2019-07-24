What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Mueller dismisses Trump’s claim of ‘exoneration’

Politics

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller is dismissing President Donald Trump’s claim of “total exoneration,” saying it’s not what his Russia report said.

Mueller told lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that investigators did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice.

He made the statement in response to questions from the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat.

Mueller’s report said the investigation did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. But it said investigators did not clear Trump of trying to obstruct the probe.

A redacted version of the 448-page report compiled by Mueller’s team was released by the Justice Department in April.

READ MORE: Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 22 WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

  2. Read Jul 24 Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee

  3. Read Jul 23 How would Trump’s food stamp plan affect low-income Americans?

  4. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  5. Read Jul 23 Hundreds of black deaths during 1919’s Red Summer are being remembered

With Mueller testimony, can Democrats expect a ‘breakthrough moment’?

Nation Jun 26

The Latest