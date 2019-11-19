WATCH: ‘My fears have been realized’ Morrison says of disclosure of Trump-Zelensky call

Tim Morrison, who recently left his National Security Council post, has told Congress that he is taking no position on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Morrison spoke on Nov. 19 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

But Morrison says his fears that a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would become politicized “have been realized.”

Testifying in the impeachment inquiry, Morrison says he has no wish to question anyone else’s character or integrity, but to offer his own recollections and judgments. He says any disagreement with other officials who listened to the July 25 call is the result of honest disagreements.

Morrison says his recent resignation from the Trump administration was voluntary, adding that he felt no pressure to resign and did not receive any retaliation for his closed-door testimony to Congress last month.

