Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Kurt Volker

Tim Morrison

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: ‘My fears have been realized’ Morrison says of disclosure of Trump-Zelensky call

Politics

Tim Morrison, who recently left his National Security Council post, has told Congress that he is taking no position on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Morrison spoke on Nov. 19 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

But Morrison says his fears that a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would become politicized “have been realized.”

Testifying in the impeachment inquiry, Morrison says he has no wish to question anyone else’s character or integrity, but to offer his own recollections and judgments. He says any disagreement with other officials who listened to the July 25 call is the result of honest disagreements.

Morrison says his recent resignation from the Trump administration was voluntary, adding that he felt no pressure to resign and did not receive any retaliation for his closed-door testimony to Congress last month.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 19 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

  2. Read Nov 15 This new ‘battery’ aims to spark a carbon capture revolution

  3. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  4. Read Nov 19 Army provides security for Vindman during impeachment probe

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

The Latest