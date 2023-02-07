WATCH: ‘No place for political violence,’ Biden says in condemning Pelosi attack

President Joe Biden concluded his State of the Union address Tuesday night by remembering the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and by encouraging Americans to embrace democracy and reject political extremism.

“With democracy, everything is possible,” Biden said. “Without it, nothing is.”

The attack on the Capitol put American democracy to the test, Biden said, alluding to the ways “the big lie” rejecting the 2020 election results — and promoted by former President Donald Trump — had also encouraged political violence.

Biden also highlighted the October 2022 attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, who was a guest of first lady Jill Biden at the Tuesday address.

“Such a heinous act should have never happened. We must all speak out. There’s no place for political violence in America,” Biden said. He called on Americans to protect the right to vote, honor the results of elections and reduce hate and extremism.

“Democracy must not be a partisan issue,” Biden went on, as most Republicans remained seated, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “It’s an American issue,” Biden added.

Biden’s Feb. 7 address comes a year after Russia invaded Ukraine and amid new diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China over a suspected surveillance balloon. This is Biden’s second State of the Union address, as his first was a joint address to Congress in April 2021.

Last year, Biden used his address to emphasize themes of bipartisanship and unity. But he now faces a split Congress, with the GOP-led House launching efforts to investigate his family and his administration.

