Impeachment Inquiries

December 4, 2019

Who is testifying?

Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

WATCH: Noah Feldman’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Politics

Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor, told House lawmakers on Dec. 4 that President Donald Trump “has committed impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency.”

Feldman spoke during the first day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

Speaking during a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, Feldman said that, on its own, Trump’s request for Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors” and is an impeachment offense.

Feldman testified that Trump committed further misconduct by conditioning military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting on the announcement of an investigation into his political rivals. Trump and Republican lawmakers dispute those claims.

The focus of the Judiciary hearing, which came after the House Intelligence Committee held hearings in late November, is to define the grounds for a presidential impeachment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

