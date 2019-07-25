WATCH: Pelosi and House Democrats vow to ‘own August’ on issues

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Laurie Kellman, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are pivoting away from questions of impeachment by saying they are going to “own” the August recess on issues like health care and prescription drug costs.

Majority Democrats gathered on the House steps under brilliant sunshine Thursday to talk policy goals as they prepared to leave Washington for five weeks. Not among their talking points was the testimony a day earlier by former special counsel Robert Mueller, which dulled some Democratic hopes of moving closer to formal impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “We are going to own August, make it too hot to handle for the Senate” to ignore Democratic legislative goals to streamline government and lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs.

