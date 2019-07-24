WATCH: After Mueller testimony, Pelosi says Democrats still waiting on impeachment

When asked whether former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony strengthens the case for impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would not move forward immediately and would instead wait for outstanding matters going through the court system.

Pelosi and House committee leaders spoke to reporters Wednesday. Watch in the video player above.

Democrats have subpoenaed Trump documents and associates, and courts are still considering whether lawmakers can force the White House to comply with those requests.

Pelosi’s statement came shortly after Mueller appeared before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees Wednesday to testify about his 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, standing with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and House Oversight Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, said the hearings made clear that President Donald Trump had obstructed justice and that the president had not been “totally exonerated,” as he has claimed.

Cummings called on the American people to “pay attention” during what he said is a critical moment for the nation.

During the hearings, Democrats pushed Mueller to clarify his findings relating to President Donald Trump’s actions that could be evidence of obstruction of justice as well as his associates’ connections to Russian agents.

Republicans, on the other hand, frequently questioned why the investigation was begun in the first place–an issue Mueller was unwilling to wade into.

In their own news conference following the hearings, Republicans said it was time to move on from the investigation into Trump.

READ MORE: