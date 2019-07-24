WATCH: House Republicans say Mueller hearings reinforced ‘no collusion and no obstruction’

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
Gretchen Frazee

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the committee hearings where former special counsel Robert Mueller testified Wednesday reinforced that there was “no collusion and no obstruction” related to President Donald Trump and his campaign.

McCarthy, along with House Judiciary Committee Vice Chair Doug Collins, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes and Rep. Jim Jordan, emphasized the need to move past the investigation of Trump and on to other issues now that Mueller had testified.

Mueller appeared before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees Wednesday to speak about his 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump’s campaign.

Following the hearings, both Republicans and Democrats claimed victory.

Trump said it was “a devastating day for Democrats” but a “great day” for himself.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meanwhile praised how her fellow Democrats questioned Mueller, while House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler said Mueller’s testimony made clear that Trump had obstructed justice and that the president had not been “totally exonerated,” as he has claimed.

Gretchen Frazee
Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

