By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Pelosi rips up Trump’s State of the Union speech

Politics

And then she tore up the speech.

No sooner did President Donald Trump finish his State of the Union address than House Speaker Pelosi ripped it in two.

Right there, on the dais behind him.

Trump was barely done, turning to greet the crowd of lawmakers Tuesday night, when Pelosi, without a moment’s delay, turned the papers in her hand.

And she ripped.

And then she took some more pages.

And she ripped again.

Asked afterward in the halls of the Capitol why she did it, Pelosi responded: “It was the courteous thing to do.” She added: “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

The Latest