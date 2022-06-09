WATCH: Pelosi says House is ready to consider a Senate gun bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House stands ready to consider a gun bill from the Senate “if it’s life-saving and can make a difference.”

“We cannot have subterfuge,” she cautioned. “We can’t have them say well, it’s about this and it’s about that. No, it’s about guns.”

This comes after the House approved a “red flag” bill Thursday that would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.

It’s the Democratic-controlled chamber’s latest response to U.S. mass shootings and likely stands little chance in the Senate.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently have such “red flag” laws. Under the House bill, a judge could issue an order to temporarily remove and store the firearms until a hearing can be held, up to two weeks later, to determine whether the firearms should be returned or kept for a specific period. The bill passed on a mostly party-line vote of 224-202.

It was the latest House action on gun legislation after an emotional week that saw congressional testimony from victims of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, and came ahead of a planned march Saturday in Washington by groups advocating stronger gun controls.

On Wednesday the House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. It too, has virtually no chance in the Senate.

House Republicans criticized the “red flag” bill as giving the federal government the ability to take a law-abiding person’s guns without them having the ability to contest it beforehand.

Pelosi also talked about the Thursday night’s hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The committee is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a mass of evidence in its prime-time hearing.

Thursday’s session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk. Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.

There will also be recorded accounts of Trump’s aides and family members. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.